They did not have helmets: a motorcycle crash in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning that resulted in one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

A group of motorcycles was riding south on Highway 33 and traffic slowed down in front of them, possibly from a car pulling into a driveway, according to a press release. The driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old man, lost control and both he and the passenger, a 50-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were not wearing helmets.

First responders tried to take both the driver and passenger to the UW Med Flight landing zone at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, but the passenger died when they arrived, according to the release. The driver was flown to a level 2 trauma center for treatment.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner, Dodge County Emergency Response team and the UW Med Flight, Flight For Life, Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Chaplain all assisted in the response and the investigation into the crash.

