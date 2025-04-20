Sturgeon spawning season has begun; check out prehistoric marvels

MADISON — The water conditions are right, the sturgeon have run up the river and love is in the bubbles for these prehistoric fish.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), sturgeon can now be seen spawning on the Upper Fox River near the Princeton Dam; the Wolf River near Bamboo Bend.

Some staging was observed at the Peshtigo Dam on the Peshtigo River and sturgeon can be seen cruising on the Wolf River near Sturgeon Trail — spawning was not seen at either location yet.

They typically head to the spawning grounds between mid-April to early May, according to the DNR.

Each year, the DNR counts the fish to track the population and the overall health of the species.

Lake sturgeon are not on the endangered species list anymore due to species management efforts like fish stocking and habitat conservation efforts. The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) helps by collecting some of the fertilized eggs and raising them in a hatchery.

Many of the collected eggs from Michigan, Minnesota, and New York come to Wisconsin at the Genoa National Fish Hatchery in Wisconsin. A smaller portion of the eggs go to the Iron River National Fish Hatchery in northern Wisconsin to help restock Lake Superior tributaries.

Genoa has one of the largest aquaculture operations for lake sturgeon in the US. The facility hosts over 60,000 eggs per year, and raises the fry — more developed baby sturgeon — before releasing them back into the wild. According to the FSW, stocking the fish will continue until their populations are self-sustaining in the wild.

Mike Householder/AP In this Friday, June 14, 2019, image made from video, a sturgeon swims in a tank inside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Lake St. Clair Fisheries Research Station in Harrison Township, Mich. The armor-plated, bottom-feeding fish are mounting a comeback from the edge of extinction. Scientists say fishing bans, stocking programs, cleaner water and dam removals are helping sturgeon recover. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

Lake sturgeon can grow to be over seven feet and weigh between 200-300 pounds, making it one of the largest freshwater fish in North America. Despite struggling with their population due to overfishing, habitat degradation and other factors, they can live to be over 100 years old.

The fish can trace its ancestry back at least 150 million years — and it shows with its bony armor-like appearance and a tail that resembles shark fins.

Viewing information for sturgeon spawning can be found on the DNR website. Parking and trail information is also available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip