School bus and motorcycle crash sending a 62-year-old man to hospital with serious injuries

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 62-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson was headed East on Highway 33 in Beaver Dam when a school bus crashed into him.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office was sent to the scene at the intersection of N. Crystal Lake Rd. and Highway 33 at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the injured motorcyclist.

The 54-year-old Beaver Dam driver of the school bus was uninjured. He was the only one on the school bus.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Marshfield Medical Center to treat his serious injuries.

Part of Highway 33 was closed for about 30 minutes to keep the scene safe for paramedics and other authorities on the scene. It is now open.

The crash is under investigation by DCSO.

The Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Beaver Dam Paramedics all assisted at the scene.

