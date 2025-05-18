Scammer targets Wisconsin storm victims by posing as officer; Beaver Dam police

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A scammer was soliciting donations by pretending to be a police officer following Thursday and Friday's inclement storms, according to the Beaver Dam Police Department (BDPD)

The scammer was unidentified by authorities, but posed as a BDPD officer over the phone and looked to accept 'donations' for victims of the recent tornadoes and storms that passed through south-central and southeastern Wisconsin.

According to the post, BDPD was not collecting donations for the storm victims, and they urged the public to be vigilant of phone scams.

Anyone with information can call the BDPD non-emergency tipline at (920) 887-4612.

