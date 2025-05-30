Watertown Police investigate suspicous object on gas meter

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Watertown Police Department is currently investigating a report of a possible pipe bomb in the area of South Third Street at Market Street.
The public is asked to avoid the downtown area. Law enforcement is actively working to secure the scene and evacuate nearby residents.
The Watertown Police Department received a report around 7:06 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious object placed on a gas meter. The device is "suspected to potentially be an explosive device," according to a press release.
The Milwaukee Police Department Bomb Squad, an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as other local law enforcement agencies were called in to assist.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
