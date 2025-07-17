Mayville to test tornado siren after malfunction found during tornado warning

The Mayville Police Department will conduct a test of a tornado siren on River Drive after discovering it malfunctioned during a tornado warning Wednesday.

The test, which police said will be brief, will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday and will be on River Drive only. Police said the siren on River Drive did not sound properly during activation.

The other four tornado sirens in Mayville worked properly.

The test comes just a day after two tornadoes touched down in Dodge County on Wednesday.

Two EF-0 tornadoes confirmed in southeastern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service, which deployed survey teams in Wisconsin on Thursday, confirmed both were EF-0 tornadoes, with maximum winds of 70 mph.

