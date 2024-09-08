Madison St. in Beaver Dam re-opened after 'tactical situation' Sunday afternoon

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office shut down Madison St for a "tactical situation" and called for residents to shelter in place. The situation has since been resolved.

In the initial release, DCSO said it was unsure how long the situation would last and asked residents to avoid the area and that residents would get an update later in the day or when the street reopened.

Madison St. was re-opened about 20 minutes after the closure, and according to authorities, the situation was resolved "without incident."

BDPD was the lead agency on the case and was helped by DCSO.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip