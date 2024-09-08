Madison St. in Beaver Dam re-opened after 'tactical situation' Sunday afternoon

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Beaver Dam Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office shut down Madison St for a "tactical situation" and called for residents to shelter in place. The situation has since been resolved.
In the initial release, DCSO said it was unsure how long the situation would last and asked residents to avoid the area and that residents would get an update later in the day or when the street reopened.
Madison St. was re-opened about 20 minutes after the closure, and according to authorities, the situation was resolved "without incident."
BDPD was the lead agency on the case and was helped by DCSO.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.