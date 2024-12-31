Hartford Union High School evacuated after light fixture fire

CITY OF HARTFORD, Wis. — Hartford Union High School was evacuated Monday after a light fixture caught fire.

A ceiling-mounted light fixture in the bleacher seating area of the swimming pool caught fire, according to a statement on the school’s Facebook page.

The fire alarm was pulled shortly before 7:15 p.m., and everyone in the building was evacuated immediately, the statement said.

The fire was extinguished by the time Hartford Fire & Rescue arrived at the school. The superintendent thanked those who responded to the incident.

All facilities have since reopened, and normal activities have resumed.

Read their full statement below:

Good evening, just before 7:15pm tonight a fire alarm was pulled at HUHS due to a ceiling mounted light fixture catching fire in the bleacher seating of the swimming pool. All occupants of the building were evacuated immediately. The fire was out as Hartford Fire & Rescue Wisconsin reported to the high school. Our appreciation to all of those who responded. Those using the facility have returned to the building and resumed their normal activities. -Hartford Union High School District

