Hartford Union High School evacuated after light fixture fire

CITY OF HARTFORD, Wis. — Hartford Union High School was evacuated Monday after a light fixture caught fire.
A ceiling-mounted light fixture in the bleacher seating area of the swimming pool caught fire, according to a statement on the school’s Facebook page.
The fire alarm was pulled shortly before 7:15 p.m., and everyone in the building was evacuated immediately, the statement said.
The fire was extinguished by the time Hartford Fire & Rescue arrived at the school. The superintendent thanked those who responded to the incident.
All facilities have since reopened, and normal activities have resumed.
Read their full statement below:
Good evening, just before 7:15pm tonight a fire alarm was pulled at HUHS due to a ceiling mounted light fixture catching fire in the bleacher seating of the swimming pool. All occupants of the building were evacuated immediately. The fire was out as Hartford Fire & Rescue Wisconsin reported to the high school. Our appreciation to all of those who responded. Those using the facility have returned to the building and resumed their normal activities.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.