Dodge County Sheriff's office searching for missing 37-year-old woman

Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 27, 2024

VILLAGE OF CLYMAN, Wisc. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 37-year-old woman in the Clyman area.

DCSO says the missing woman is Crystal Rasch, 37.

They say will not be releasing details of their investigation, saying in an emailed press release that they "need this to be restricted to law enforcement-sanctioned searches."

Law enforcement presence will be increased in the Clyman area and potentially other areas of the county.

DCSO is asking people to refrain from volunteering to assist with the search, and are asking people to avoid the area.

If anyone has information related to the location of Crystal Rasch, they are asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 920-386-4590.

A press conference is planned for 5:00 p.m. at the Dodge County Administration Building.

No more information has been provided.

