Dodge County crash; driver of truck arrested, passenger died

TOWN OF LOWELL — A 56-year-old Reeseville man is facing multiple charges, including homicide, after officials say he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a ditch and killing his 87-year-old passenger.

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on County Road I at County Road GI in the town of Lowell, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, identified as Gregory Moritz, 56, of rural Reeseville, was traveling north on Baker Road in a Chevrolet Silverado when he failed to stop at a stop sign at County Road GI, authorities said.

He then allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to spin, strike a ditch, and overturn multiple times before coming to rest near County Road I.

Moritz was treated by EMS at the scene and arrested for his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated.

His passenger, Ralph Finkler, 87, was flown by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison, where he later died from his injuries.

Moritz was arrested for OWI and later charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moritz made his initial appearance in Dodge County court on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Cash bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.

He's due back in court for a review hearing on Oct. 30.

