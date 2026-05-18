Composer Omar Thomas to conduct 'A Mother of A Revolution' performance in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Composer Omar Thomas will travel to Watertown on Wednesday to conduct a performance of his original piece of music that has sparked a controversy in the area.

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown, Wisconsin, will host a community performance of "A Mother of A Revolution!" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The ensemble will feature musicians with roots in the local community, including area students.

Hear the music that sparked the controversy in Watertown

'A Mother of a Revolution'

Thomas will speak following the performance.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to attend free of charge. The event will also be live-streamed.

“This is an opportunity for the community to gather together in celebration of the joy and connection that music can bring,” says the Rev. Carina Schiltz, who serves as the pastor of Immanuel. “Hosting this performance is one way to serve the community in which we live. God's love leads us to building community relationships, healing, and belonging.”

The event organizers say that they do not desire to be the center of attention and that this gathering is not a rally or protest. Instead, the musicians’ hope is for an audience to focus on the work they put into A Mother of a Revolution! and for the music to tell its own story.

For more information on attending in-person or online, visit the congregation’s website at WatertownImmanuel.org/concert.

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