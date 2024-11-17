Badgers head coach announces team quarterback coach was fired from the team

MADISON — Less than 24 hours after the Badgers' loss to Oregon, head coach Luke Fickell announced in a release the team's offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Phil Longo was "relieved of his duties."

"After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not were we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team," Fickell said in the release. "I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

Fickell also recognized there are still many games ahead and expressed his commitment to bringing home a successful season.

Longo was brought on back in January 2023 and after working as the North Carolina Tar Heel offensive coach. He also spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss before Chapel Hill.

The Badgers fell to Ducks, 16-13, last night putting them at a 5-5 record. Now they head off to Nebraska to face off with the Cornhuskers this upcoming Saturday.

Kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m. CST.

