Dodge County crash in Elba; 4 teens dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries

TOWNSHIP OF ELBA, Wis. — Four teens are dead and another is in serious condition after a crash involving a pick-up truck and semi-tractor on a highway in Dodge County early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the crash happened around 4 a.m. on State Highway 16/60 at the intersection of County Road TT in the township of Elba, about three miles east of Columbus.

According to an initial investigation, a Ford F150 failed to stop at a stop sign on County Highway TT at State 16/60.

That's when the DCSO says a semi-tractor without a trailer struck the car.

Three of the five occupants in the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene, including a 17-year-old boy, and a 19-year-old man, the driver, both from Sun Prairie.

A 16-year-old teen boy from Madison was also pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old woman also a passenger of the Ford, later died at UW Hospital. Another 18-year-old woman, also a passenger of the Ford, was taken to UW Madison Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-tractor, a 57-year-old man from La Farge Wisconsin, was taken to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team. Assisting at the scene was the Beaver Dam Paramedics, Columbus Fire Department, Life Star EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Sheriff Chaplains.

