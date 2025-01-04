29-year-old woman, pets killed in early morning fire in Beaver Dam

CITY OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 29-year-old woman and her pets were killed in an early morning fire at a home in the town of Beaver Dam.

The mobile home, located along Kellom Road near the city of Beaver Dam, was fully engulfed in flames when Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived just after 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 3, according to a release.

The sheriff's office said they arrived within three minutes of the call reporting the fire.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, along with other fire agencies, worked to extinguish the blaze.

A 29-year-old man who lived in the home was able to escape, but the woman was not and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pets in the home also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal.

