DNR announces winners of wild turkey, pheasant & waterfowl stamp design contest

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the winners of the state's wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contest.

According to the DNR, artists from around the state submitted artwork for judging, which took place oN Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh.

The winners were:



Ritch Miller from Hazelhurst - Waterfowl

Sam Timm from Wautoma - Phesant

Douglas Schuster from Hatley - Turkey

The contest was judged by Tyler Hasheider from the National Wild Turkey Federation; Mark Kakatsch from the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation; and Alicia Ward from the International Crane Foundation.

Hunters in the state are required to purchase stamps to harvest the game birds.

However, anyone interested in the purchasing the stamp will support grassland, wetland and forest management conservation in Wisconsin,.

The DNR said that sales of the three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

The DNR is reminding people that an electronic "stamp approval" is printed on licenses for wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters, and customres won't receive an actual stamp except upon request.

You can visit the DNR's Collector Stamps webpage or go to any open Service Center to purchase a physical stamp.

