Wisconsin GOP hopes to ramp up outreach efforts ahead of 2024 elections

MILWAUKEE — We’re less than six months away from the Republican National Convention and just six weeks away from the spring primary election.

One group hoping to capitalize on that energy in our city and state is the Wisconsin GOP.

Chairman Brian Schimming says that GOP’s field office in the heart of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood is exactly where the party wants to be, as they try to attract both Black and Brown voters, as well as the greater Milwaukee community, ahead of this year’s election.

“Wisconsin in 2024 is not one of 50 states, we're one of five. I mean, the truth of the matter is, the road to the presidency, comes through Wisconsin, comes through Southeast Wisconsin,” said Schimming.

Schimming says the work to turn Milwaukee and Wisconsin red began way before 2024.

Back in 2020, the field office on Martin Luther King Drive opened its doors, hoping to plant the seeds in the area of its presence and its purpose.

"As far as I'm concerned as State Chairman, this office, or an office, is going to be here forever. I don't believe in showing up every two years and then leaving town the day after the election, I really don't," said Schimming.

The fact that Wisconsin is a purple state isn't lost on Schimming, with nearly a dozen state elections over the past 20 years being decided by less than 30,000 votes.

Just steps from the field office is Gee's Clippers, a barbershop that welcomes people from all walks of life into its chairs.

Bryon Crawley is one of their artists who says his time at the ballot box has been a journey.

“I was raised and reared to be Democrat because that's what we do, that's who we are. As I got older, went to college, things like that, and became more educated on history, politics, and whatnot, I had to step back and just look at both candidates,” said Crawley.

He walks past the field office every day on his way to work and says he's always been curious about why they chose that location and if they were going to try to reach out to the residents of the neighborhood.

“I thought that they would do a pretty strong campaign to educate us but I haven't really seen anything come from it yet. So, I'm looking forward to seeing why they're there, what information they have for us and what they plan on doing to help our community,” said Crawley.

That interest is exactly what Schimming hopes to harness as Republicans ramp up their efforts this year.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip