Local grassroots organizations focus on canvassing ahead of elections

MILWAUKEE — We’re all used to the commercials that air during an election cycle, with candidates trying to get their message out to voters.

But, one tried and true method is still being used — canvassing.

The gloomy weather doesn’t bother Jamiroquan Kittler, a grassroots organizer with Americans for Prosperity Wisconsin.

TMJ4 Americans for Prosperity WI teams use door knocking as a way to canvass in different communities.

“We knock in the snow, rain, sleet, that's why this rain doesn't bother us,” said Kittler.

Growing up, Jamiroquan called himself a young business owner that didn’t understand the tax system.

He says that disconnect inspired him to get involved in politics and since then, he says he’s spent the last eight years canvassing trying to change that.

“Some people go up to the door, they leave the piece of paper, they walk away. Some people send a mailer, but what canvassing should be is creating a personal relationship between the voter. You can't push a good political campaign without knowing what's important to the voters,” said Kittler.

That personal relationship isn’t just built with door knocking.

Another grassroots group, Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC), also uses phone calls, emails and text messages to reach their fellow Milwaukeeans all year long.

TMJ4 Black Leaders Organizing Communities use phone calls, emails and text messages as a way to canvass in different communities.

“We get the same results with both. When you're going out on doors and you're knocking, you might not reach all those people that aren’t home but when you do your phone calls, you sometimes connect with those people that weren’t home,” said Jacquana Leichman, BLOC Ambassador.

Jacquana Leichman says she knew she wanted to get involved when she saw how disengaged people could be with voting, especially in communities of color.

“Those are the ones that really be like, ‘My vote don't matter or I don't want to vote or I just don't vote.’ So, we’re really trying to get those people out and let them know, ‘These politicians don't work, we don't work for them, they work for us,’” said Leichman.

As both groups gear up for next year’s election, they say their goal is to empower the people they speak to and encourage them to use their voices for what they believe in.

“You always need to make sure your vote is heard. So, when something comes up, you can be like, ‘Okay, at least I did vote.’ You can feel good about that,” said Leichman.

“The people who you're going to talk to, they rely on us to come and give them that information. So, don't be nervous. Be confident that you are doing some of the most important work in the world,” said Kittler.

The work both Jamiroquan and Jacquana say they’ll keep doing, long after Election Day.

