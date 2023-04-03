Watch Now

Decision 2023: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Last push for votes: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates make final campaign stops

Republican campaign strategist Bill McCoshen said the outcome of the race will determine which way the court leans.
Wisconsin residents will soon elect the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 18:24:00-04

Wisconsin residents will soon elect the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

With one day to go, Judge Janet Protasiewicz's team was out canvassing around the state. While Former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly was in western Wisconsin and will travel to Waukesha Monday evening.

"This is a race both conservatives and progressives care about deeply," said Joe Zepecki, a Democratic strategist.

From the future of abortion rights to the makeup of the state's highest court.

"We've maybe never seen a state Supreme Court race like this," Zepecki stated.

Republican campaign strategist Bill McCoshen said the outcome of the race will determine which way the court leans.

"Conservatives want to protect the reforms enacted under former Gov. Tommy Thompson or Scott Walker," McCoshen said. "Progressives want to overturn a lot of those things."

Zepecki said the stakes are so high, he's expecting record or near-record voter turnout.

The highest turnout for a state Supreme Court race outside of a presidential primary was in 2011 when 1.5 million Wisconsinites voted.

Zepecki and McCoshen agree that no matter who wins, huge issues will come before the court in the next couple of years.

"I think it's the most important race in America tomorrow," McCoshen stated.

And it'll be Wisconsin residents who will decide what happens.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
You can get a 40-inch Roku Smart TV for only $98 at Walmart

Stream local news and weather 24/7