Hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch remains close, Marquette survey finds

MILWAUKEE — A hypothetical rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump remains close, according to a Marquette Law School national survey released Thursday.

The pollsters conclude Biden holds slight edge among likely voters against both Trump and Ron DeSantis, but faces a deficit among registered voters against each.

In the hypothetical presidential race, Trump received 51% and President Joe Biden got 48% among registered voters, while Biden had a 51% advantage over Trump’s 49% among likely voters—those who say they are certain they will vote in the presidential election. The survey found the "difference in advantage shows how the outcome of the election may be determined by the success of respective efforts to mobilize voters over the coming 13 months."

Read the full survey below:

MILWAUKEE – A new Marquette Law School Poll national survey finds a close presidential race: former President Donald Trump receives 51% and President Joe Biden gets 48% among registered voters, while Biden has a 51% advantage over Trump’s 49% among likely voters—those who say they are certain they will vote in the presidential election. The difference in advantage shows how the outcome of the election may be determined by the success of respective efforts to mobilize voters over the coming 13 months.



Table 1 shows vote choice by how likely respondents say they are to vote. Those who say they are absolutely certain to vote make up 80% of registered voters and give Biden an edge, while the 20% of the sample who say they are less than certain to vote strongly favor Trump. (All results in the tables are stated as percentages; the precise wording of the questions can be found in the online link noted above.)



Table 1: Presidential vote, by likelihood of voting, September 2023



Among registered voters

Likelihood of voting

Vote

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Wouldn't vote

Total

51

48

0

Absolutely certain

49

51

0

Less than certain

62

37

1

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: If the 2024 election for president were held today between Former President Donald Trump, the Republican, and President Joe Biden, the Democrat, would you vote for Donald Trump or for Joe Biden?

Question for respondent initially selecting “Someone else” or “Wouldn’t vote”: If you had to choose, would you vote for Trump or for Biden?

Question: What are the chances that you will vote in the November 2024 general election for president, Congress, and other offices -- are you absolutely certain to vote, very likely to vote, are the chances 50-50, or don't you think you will vote?





Biden is also favored among those who pay the most attention to politics, while Trump has the advantage among those less engaged by politics, as shown in Table 2.



Table 2: Presidential vote, by attention to politics, September 2023



Among registered voters

Attention to politics

Vote

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Wouldn’t vote

Total

51

48

0

Most of the time

48

52

0

Less often

54

45

1

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: If the 2024 election for president were held today between Former President Donald Trump, the Republican, and President Joe Biden, the Democrat, would you vote for Donald Trump or for Joe Biden?

Question for respondent initially selecting “Someone else” or “Wouldn’t vote”: If you had to choose, would you vote for Trump or for Biden?

Question: Some people seem to follow what’s going on in politics most of the time, whether there’s an election going on or not. Others aren’t that interested. How often do you follow what’s going on in politics?





In contrast, those who say they are very or somewhat enthusiastic about the 2024 elections favor Trump, while those with less enthusiasm favor Biden, as shown in Table 3.



Table 3: Presidential vote, by enthusiasm about voting, September 2023



Among registered voters

Enthusiasm

Vote

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Wouldn't vote

Total

51

48

0

Very enthusiastic

54

46

0

Somewhat enthusiastic

53

47

0

Not too/not at all enthusiastic

45

53

1

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: If the 2024 election for president were held today between Former President Donald Trump, the Republican, and President Joe Biden, the Democrat, would you vote for Donald Trump or for Joe Biden?

Question for respondent initially selecting “Someone else” or “Wouldn’t vote”: If you had to choose, would you vote for Trump or for Biden?

Question: How enthusiastic are you about voting in the elections in November 2024 for president and other offices? Would you say you are very, somewhat, not too, or not at all enthusiastic?





The Marquette Law School Poll has seen a close race among registered voters since May, with the trend shown in Table 4. Likely voters were identified for the first time in this cycle in the September poll, so that trend comparison is not available.



Table 4: Presidential vote choice, Biden v. Trump, May-September



Among registered voters

Poll dates

Vote

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

9/18-25/23

51

48

7/7-12/23

50

50

5/8-18/23

52

47

Marquette Law School Poll, national surveys

Question: If the 2024 election for president were held today between Former President Donald Trump, the Republican, and President Joe Biden, the Democrat, would you vote for Donald Trump or for Joe Biden?

Question for respondent initially selecting “Someone else” or “Wouldn’t vote”: If you had to choose, would you vote for Trump or for Biden?





In a choice between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, DeSantis is the choice of 51% to Biden’s 48% among registered voters. Like against Trump, Biden holds a small edge among likely voters, with 51% compared to 48% for DeSantis. The trend among registered voters for the DeSantis–Biden choice is shown in Table 5.



Table 5: Presidential vote choice, Biden v. DeSantis, May-September



Among registered voters

Poll dates

Vote

Ron DeSantis

Joe Biden

9/18-25/23

51

48

7/7-12/23

51

48

5/8-18/23

52

48

Marquette Law School Poll, national surveys

Question: If the 2024 election for president were held today between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Republican, and President Joe Biden, the Democrat, would you vote for Ron DeSantis or for Joe Biden?

Question for respondent initially selecting “Someone else” or “Wouldn’t vote”: If you had to choose would you vote for Biden or for DeSantis?





Reluctant voters



A significant share of voters are initially reluctant to choose between Biden or Trump. The share of reluctant voters had remained around 20-25% since the head-to-head question was first posed in November 2021. In the current poll, it has declined modestly, with 12% who say they would vote for someone else and 4% who say they wouldn’t vote. The full trend is shown in Table 6.



Table 6: Reluctant to vote for Biden or Trump, Nov. 2021-Sept. 2023



Among registered voters

Poll dates

Initial vote

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Someone else

Wouldn't vote

9/18-25/23

44

39

12

4

7/7-12/23

38

37

19

5

5/8-18/23

41

34

19

7

3/13-22/23

38

38

20

4

1/9-20/23

40

40

17

3

11/15-22/22

34

44

19

4

9/7-14/22

36

42

19

3

3/14-24/22

38

43

16

4

1/10-21/22

33

45

18

4

11/1-10/21

35

43

18

4

Marquette Law School Poll, national surveys

Question: If the 2024 election for president were held today between Former President Donald Trump, the Republican, and President Joe Biden, the Democrat, would you vote for Donald Trump or for Joe Biden?





When pressed to choose, almost all respondents will make a choice of Biden or Trump. In September, among initially reluctant registered voters, 10% said they would definitely pick Trump and 32% said they would probably vote for Trump, while 15% would definitely vote for Biden and 41% would probably support Biden.



The trend since May in choices among these “reluctant voters” (i.e., registered voters initially saying “Someone else” or “Wouldn’t vote”) is shown in Table 7. Biden has had a small edge with these reluctant voters in each poll.



Table 7: Choice among initially reluctant voters, May-Sept. 2023



Among registered voters who initially don't pick Biden or Trump

Poll dates

Vote when pushed to choose

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

9/18-25/23

42

55

7/7-12/23

48

51

5/8-18/23

47

51

Marquette Law School Poll, national surveys

Question: If you had to choose, would you vote for Biden or for Trump?





To look at the characteristics of these reluctant voters, we can combine the May, July, and September polls.



Strength of party identification plays a strong role in reluctance to choose Biden or Trump. Over 60% of independents are reluctant to choose, but under 15% or either Republicans or Democrats are similarly reluctant. Independents who lean to a party are much less reluctant than independents who say they are not closer to either party, but they remain more reluctant than are partisans, as shown in Table 8.



Table 8: Reluctant to choose, by strength of party identification, May-September 2023



Among registered voters

Strength of party ID

Reluctant to choose

Reluctant

Not reluctant

Total

22

78

Republican

14

86

Lean Republican

21

79

Independent

63

37

Lean Democrat

34

66

Democrat

12

88

Marquette Law School Poll, combined national surveys, May, July, September 2023





Those who follow politics most of the time are less reluctant than those who pay less attention, shown in Table 9.



Table 9: Reluctant to choose, by attention to politics, May-September 2023



Among registered voters

Attention to politics

Reluctant to choose

Reluctant

Not reluctant

Total

22

78

Most of the time

13

87

Less often

28

72

Marquette Law School Poll, combined national surveys, May, July, September 2023





Younger voters are more likely to express reluctance to choose between Biden and Trump—shown in Table 10—as are non-white voters—Table 11.



Table 10: Reluctant to choose, by age, May-September 2023



Among registered voters

Age

Reluctant to choose

Reluctant

Not reluctant

Total

22

78

18-29

36

64

30-44

23

77

45-59

20

80

60+

17

83

Marquette Law School Poll, combined national surveys, May, July, September 2023





Table 11: Reluctant to choose, by race and ethnicity, May-September 2023



Among registered voters

Race & ethnicity

Reluctant to choose

Reluctant

Not reluctant

Total

22

78

White

19

81

Black

28

72

Hispanic

24

76

Other/Multiple

25

75

Marquette Law School Poll, combined national surveys, May, July, September 2023





Feelings about the candidates themselves are, unsurprisingly, powerful. A substantial 22% say they have unfavorable views of both Biden and Trump, and this group is overwhelmingly reluctant to choose either candidate. Those with a favorable view of Trump and unfavorable view of Biden are especially less likely to be reluctant. Those favorable to Biden and unfavorable to Trump are somewhat more reluctant, though less than the overall average reluctance. The results are shown in Table 12.



Table 12: Reluctant to choose by favorability to Biden and Trump, May-September 2023



Among registered voters

Biden & Trump favorability

Reluctant to choose

Reluctant

Not reluctant

Total

22

78

Biden fav, Trump unfav

12

88

Biden unfav, Trump fav

5

95

Biden unfav, Trump unfav

62

38

Marquette Law School Poll, combined national surveys, May, July, September 2023





Views of third parties



While a number of voters express reluctance to choose one of the two major party candidates, there are other parties that regularly appear on the presidential ballot. Table 13 shows the favorability ratings for the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, and Green parties, plus the “No Labels” political group. The major parties are far better known than the other groups, with the new “No Labels” group especially little known.



Table 13: Favorability ratings of parties



Registered voters









Party

Favorability

Very favorable

Somewhat favorable

Somewhat unfavorable

Very unfavorable

Haven't heard enough

The Democratic Party

16

26

20

34

3

The Republican Party

16

27

19

34

4

The Libertarian Party

2

26

23

16

33

The Green Party

3

17

19

17

44

The No Labels political group

1

7

11

11

71

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the following political organizations or haven’t you heard enough yet to have an opinion?





Candidate characteristics and issues



Registered voters view Trump as better able to handle the economy, immigration, inflation, creating jobs, and foreign relations, while Biden is seen as better at handling Medicare and Social Security, abortion policy, and climate change. A significant share say there is no difference or that neither candidate would be good on each issue. The full set of issues is shown in Table 14.



Table 14: Who would handle issues better



Registered voters

Issue

Who better on issue

Biden

Trump

Both about the same

Neither good

Inflation

27

50

11

12

The economy

28

52

9

11

Immigration and border security

28

52

7

13

Creating jobs

30

49

12

9

Foreign relations

38

43

7

11

Medicare & Social Security

39

37

11

12

Abortion policy

43

34

9

14

Climate change

44

24

15

18

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Do you think Joe Biden or Donald Trump would do a better job handling each of the following issues?





Age of the candidates has received a lot of attention, but the perceptions of each candidate’s characteristics vary quite a lot. Table 15 shows how people describe Biden and Table 16 shows the same for Trump.



Table 15: How well does the phrase describe Biden



Registered voters (Sorted by % “Very well”)

Description

How well describes

Very well

Somewhat well

Not too well

Not at all well

Has a strong record of accomplishments as president

15

25

22

38

Understands the problems of ordinary people

17

24

19

39

Shares your values

17

26

17

40

Has behaved corruptly

29

16

25

30

Is too old to be president

53

24

13

9

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: How well does each of the following phrases describe Joe Biden?





Table 16: How well does the phrase describe Trump



Registered voters (Sorted by % “Very well”)

Description

How well describes

Very well

Somewhat well

Not too well

Not at all well

Understands the problems of ordinary people

20

24

14

43

Shares your values

21

24

12

43

Is too old to be president

22

30

27

21

Has a strong record of accomplishments as president

32

19

16

33

Has behaved corruptly

44

17

18

20

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: How well does each of the following phrases describe Donald Trump?





Economic perceptions



Registered voters have a negative view of the economy, with 32% rating it poor and 45% saying “not so good,” while 20% say it is good and only 3% say it is excellent. Republicans and independents are quite negative and Democrats somewhat more positive. Table 17 shows opinion of the economy overall and by party identification.



Table 17: View of the economy, by party identification, September 2023



Among registered voters

Party ID

View of the economy

Excellent

Good

Not so good

Poor

Total

3

20

45

32

Republican

1

5

42

52

Independent

1

9

63

27

Democrat

6

35

45

14

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023





Partisanship also strongly affects views of the economy regardless of respondent’s personal financial situation. Table 18 shows views of the economy by family financial situation and by party.



Table 18: View of the economy, by financial situation and by party identification



Among registered voters

Financial situation

View of the ecconomy

Excellent

Good

Not so good

Poor

Living comfortably

Republican

1

9

49

42

Independent

0

11

69

19

Democrat

11

56

29

4

Just getting by

Republican

1

5

45

48

Independent

2

12

62

25

Democrat

3

23

55

18

Struggling

Republican

0

1

21

78

Independent

0

1

55

44

Democrat

0

14

57

28

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: How would you describe the state of the nation's economy these days?

Question: Thinking about your family's financial situation, would you say you are living comfortably, just getting by, or struggling to make ends meet?





Respondents are more likely to say they have paid a lot of attention to news about inflation than to news about unemployment. The survey asks about the latest estimates of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the unemployment rate for the most recent month available at the time of the survey, August in this case. Table 19 shows attention paid to this news for inflation and for unemployment.



Table 19: How much heard about economic news



Registered voters





Issue

How much heard or read

A lot

A little

Nothing at all

Inflation rate

49

40

10

Unemployment rate

25

55

20

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Here are some recent topics in the news. How much have you heard or read about each of these? News reports that consumer prices (inflation) rose by 3.7% over the past 12 months (as of August)

Question: Here are some recent topics in the news. How much have you heard or read about each of these? News reports that the unemployment rate was 3.8% (as of August)





Attention to news



In addition to economic news, the survey asked how much respondents had heard or read about the indictment of Hunter Biden, Trump’s four indictments and pending trials, and the House of Representatives opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. These are shown in Table 20.



Table 20: How much heard about indictments and impeachment inquiry



Registered voters





Issue

How much heard or read

A lot

A little

Nothing at all

Trump indictments

78

20

3

Hunter Biden indictment

49

43

9

Impeachment inquiry

41

43

16

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Here are some recent topics in the news. How much have you heard or read about each of these? Donald Trump’s indictments and pending trials in four cases in New York, Florida, Washington D.C., and Georgia

Question: Here are some recent topics in the news. How much have you heard or read about each of these? A special counsel’s indictment of Hunter Biden

Question: Here are some recent topics in the news. How much have you heard or read about each of these? The House of Representatives opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden





Asked about the indictment of Trump in federal court in the District of Columbia in connection with his actions following the 2020 election, 52% say Trump dd something illegal, 24% say he did something wrong but not illegal, and 24% say he did nothing wrong. Table 21 shows these results by party identification, where sharp differences of opinion appear.



Table 21: View of Trump indictment in connection with efforts to overturn 2020 election, by party identification



Among registered voters

Party ID

Opinion of Trump's actions

Something illegal

Something wrong but not illegal

He didn't do anything wrong

Total

52

24

24

Republican

13

37

50

Independent

50

38

12

Democrat

89

10

1

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: As you may know, Donald Trump has been indicted by the federal government concerning his actions following the 2020 vote. In connection with those actions, do you think Trump did something illegal, he did something wrong but not illegal, or do you think he didn’t do anything wrong?





Among all registered voters, 59% say the the Department of Justice’s treatment of Donald Trump has been motivated by partisan politics, while 41% say it has not been motivated by partisan politics. Table 22 shows these views by party identification.



Table 22: Is Department of Justice treatment of Trump motivated by partisan politics, by party identification



Among registered voters

Party ID

Opinion of DOJ motivation

Motivated by partisan politics

Is not motivated by partisan politics

Total

59

41

Republican

85

15

Independent

63

34

Democrat

33

67

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Do you think the Department of Justice’s treatment of Donald Trump is motivated by partisan politics, or not?





The House of Representatives impeachment inquiry concerns Joe Biden’s conduct in relation to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Among registered voters, 47% say Joe Biden did something illegal related to that business, 27% say he did something wrong but not illegal, and 25% say he did nothing wrong. These views are shown by party identification in Table 23.



Table 23: Did Joe Biden do something illegal related to his son's business, by party identification



Among registered voters

Party ID

Opinion of Biden conduct

Something illegal

Something wrong but not illegal

He didn't do anything wrong

Total

47

27

25

Republican

82

15

3

Independent

45

37

17

Democrat

15

37

49

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Related to his son’s business dealings, do you think Joe Biden did something illegal, he did something wrong but not illegal, or do you think he didn’t do anything wrong?





Primary preferences



Table 24 shows the preferences for the Republican nomination for president among registered voters who are Republican or independents who lean Republican. In September, Trump’s support has increased compared to July, while DeSantis’s support has continued to decline, as it has since his high point in March, but he remains in second place. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley now appears to be in third place but remains in single digits. (This poll was completed before the second GOP debate on September 27th.)



Table 24: Support for Republican 2024 presidential nomination



Among registered Republicans and independents who lean Republican

Candidate

Poll dates

9/18-25/23

7/7-12/23

5/8-18/23

3/13-22/23

Donald Trump

56

46

46

40

Ron DeSantis

12

22

25

35

Nikki Haley

6

6

4

5

Vivek Ramaswamy

4

1

3

-

Mike Pence

4

7

2

5

Tim Scott

2

4

1

*

Chris Christie

1

1

1

*

Doug Burgum

*

1

-

-

Larry Elder

*

*

1

-

Will Hurd

*

*

-

-

Asa Hutchinson

0

1

*

*

Perry Johnson

0

-

-

-

Undecided/Other

15

12

16

12

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023



*less than .5%, - Not included in poll

Question: Here are some candidates for the Republican presidential nomination. If the primary were today, whom would you vote for?





Among registered voters who are Democrats or independents who lean Democratic (hereafter “Democratic voters”), Biden is the choice for the nomination of 53%, with 12% for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 3% for Marianne Williamson, and 31% who are undecided. There has been little change in preferences since July, as shown in Table 25.



Table 25: Support for Democratic 2024 presidential nomination



Among registered Democrats and independents who lean Democratic

Candidate

Poll dates

9/18-25/23

7/7-12/23

5/8-18/23

Joe Biden

53

54

51

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

12

14

13

Marianne Williamson

3

6

6

Undecided

31

27

30

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Here are some candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. If the primary were today, whom would you vote for?





Approval of how Biden is handling his job as president declined to 39% in September, from 42% in July. Disapproval was 61%, up from 57% in July. The full trend for Biden job approval in the Marquette Law School Poll is shown in Table 26. Note that approval is measured among all adults, not registered voters only.



Table 26: Approval of Biden's handling his job as president



Among adults

Poll dates

Biden job approval

Approve

Disapprove

9/18-25/23

39

61

7/7-12/23

42

57

5/8-18/23

39

61

3/13-22/23

39

61

1/9-20/23

43

56

11/15-22/22

45

55

9/7-14/22

45

55

7/5-12/22

36

64

5/9-19/22

42

57

3/14-24/22

44

55

1/10-21/22

46

53

11/1-10/21

49

51

9/7-16/21

48

52

7/16-26/21

58

42

Marquette Law School Poll, national survey, Sept. 18-25, 2023

Question: Overall, how much do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?





