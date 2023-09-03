From being homeless to setting sights on city hall, Milwaukee woman to run for office

MILWAUKEE – From experiencing homelessness to running her own organization which has helped dozens of others in need, Jessica Currie is hoping to start making change on a larger scale.

At the 2nd annual community giveback run by her organization Missionary Currie Saturday, the mother and community organizer announced her plans to run for office in Milwaukee’s 7th District.



“I realized there’s service that needs to be dealt with, in regard to public services,” Currie said. “I’m looking forward to taking what I do now, in regards to implementing change, on a larger scale."

As founder and executive Director of Missionary Currie for Women and Children, Currie has worked to bring much-needed resources, like food, school supplies, and clothes along with family fun to her community.

It’s work that has already gotten the attention of Milwaukee’s Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who provided Currie with a proclamation marking November 21st, 2023 as “Missionary Currie for Women and Children Day.”

Currie also said when it comes to the needs of her community, she's coming from a place of experience and so she knows what it will take to help others.

“I started off as a homeless teen mom, high school dropout. I was raised in the worst ZIP code in Milwaukee which was 53206,” Currie said. “I know what poverty looks like and I always told myself if I ever had an opportunity to give, I would."

As she shared the mayor’s proclamation, Currie was moved to tears and her supporters cheered her on Saturday. Among the dozens offering their congratulations was her cousin Shaneka O'Neal, who said she's confident Currie would make a good alderwoman.

“She’s very firm on what she stands for," O'Neal said. "Even us growing up as little kids, if Jessica said something, she meant it and she takes it full force.”

November 21st marks the pair's grandmother’s birthday, whom Currie credits to teaching her the importance of giving to people in need.

According to her campaign manager, Currie has registered with Milwaukee’s Election Commission as a candidate. They said she has yet to complete her nomination papers, which aren’t due until January.

Alderman Khalif Rainey is the current seat holder in District 7. He assumed office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

The spring general election is April 2, 2024.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip