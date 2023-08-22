Franklin woman shares excitement to volunteer at the Republican Debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Final preparations are finishing up at Fiserv Forum for the first Republican Presidential debate on Wednesday. It takes a lot of people to pull a debate together, many of them are volunteers.

Arrie Larsen Manti is involved with the Republican Women of Greater Milwaukee and is one of the volunteers that will be helping out on Wednesday and over the next several months as the city prepares for the RNC.

"There's a buzz down there!" she said about the atmosphere in the Deer District just two days before the debate. "I was kind of excited to see that and I think it's a great opportunity for Milwaukee! Get us on the map in preparation for next summer."

She's been helping out with the preps leading up to the debate and will be at Fiserv on Wednesday to help welcome guests.

"We'll be helping bring people into the debate, checking their credentials and everything like that," she said of her duties.

And since she'll be there, she'll also be able to catch some of the action.

"I want to see how they differentiate from the front runner. We did vote for Trump, I'm not ashamed to say that, but I do want to see what else is available," she shared.

But more than anything, Arrie's pride is in being a part of the American democratic process.

"You know I think that's our job as Americans," she said about volunteering. "We can't sit on the sidelines and complain about it because we're not doing anything. So you have to get involved and do something."

With the Republican National Convention coming to Milwaukee in less than a year, she hopes to see others coming out to volunteer with the process.

