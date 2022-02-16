Day 12: 2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update

TEAM USA MEDAL RACE UPDATE 02/16/2022

Team USA delivered the goods in men's freestyle skiing, as Alex Hall and Nick Goepper took the top two spots in the men's freeski slopestyle final.

The Americans won the team's 18th and 19th medals of these Winter Games: eight gold, seven silver, four bronze

At the conclusion of Day 12 competition, here are some notes:

Ukraine (UKR): Ukraine won their first medal of these Olympics, silver in freestyle skiing men’s aerials. This is the country's second all-time silver and ninth all-time medal at the Winter Games.

Ukraine won their first medal of these Olympics, silver in freestyle skiing men’s aerials. This is the country's second all-time silver and ninth all-time medal at the Winter Games. China (CHN): In winning their 13th medal of these Games, host China continues to have their most successful Winter Olympics– 7 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze – improving on the 12 medals won through Feb. 15. Their previous best was 11 in 2010 and 2006.

In winning their 13th medal of these Games, host China continues to have their most successful Winter Olympics– 7 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze – improving on the 12 medals won through Feb. 15. Their previous best was 11 in 2010 and 2006. With their 7th gold medal in freestyle skiing men’s aerials, China has improved their previous best of six gold medals won at one Olympic Winter Games

Norway (NOR): Norway continues to sit atop the medal chart for total medals won at these Games - 28 (13 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze), Norway’s best Games was 2018 PyeongChang where they won 39 medals (14 gold, 14 silver, 11 bronze)

With 69 medals left up for grabs, Team USA is in fourth place. It's the same spot as its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). Nineteen is the number for 2022, so matching the total is very much in play.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

SEE MORE: Daily Olympic Recap: Hall, Goepper go 1-2 on Day 12

WINTER OLYMPICS MEDAL COUNT FOR 02/16/2022

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 12 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 13 7 8 28 ROC 4 8 12 24 Germany 10 6 4 20 Team USA 8 7 4 19 Canada 3 4 11 18 Austria 6 7 4 17 Italy 2 7 6 15 Netherlands 6 4 4 14 Sweden 6 4 4 14 Japan 2 5 7 14

See the live medal count for full medal standings and results from the 2022 Winter Olympics, updated in real-time throughout each competition day.