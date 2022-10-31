Darrell Brooks sentencing schedule expected to be released

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man a jury convicted of 76 charges including six counts of homicide for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is getting closer to his sentencing hearing.

Monday afternoon at 1 p.m., the Waukesha County Court has a hearing scheduled that will go over housekeeping matters in the trial, including sentencing.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about three hours and 15 minutes before telling the court they found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts, including six counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of felony reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence. Even if Brooks wasn't found guilty on the homicide counts, the lesser charges could still have led to a life sentence.

It's important to note Wisconsin does not have the death penalty so the sentence won't include that. Brooks does have the opportunity to appeal the convictions, and if he were to try, the average time for the appeal process from start to finish is about 10 months.

