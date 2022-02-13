LIVE UPDATES: Women's monobob begins, Erin Jackson takes the ice on Day 9 of Winter Olympics

Each and every day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBCOlympics.com will keep you updated overnight with the biggest stories from across the competition landscape. This article will be refreshed throughout the night, so be sure to check back. All competition streams live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock — visit the schedule page for more details.

Women's bobsledding begins with the first two runs of the brand-new monobob event, and Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries of the United States are both gold medal contenders. Elsewhere, the U.S. men's hockey team is back in action after its win over Canada, and Erin Jackson takes the ice for the 500m speed skating event. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...

Odermatt leads men’s giant slalom after first run

Gold medal favorite Marco Odermatt of Switzerland has a 0.04 second lead after the first of two runs in the men’s giant slalom.

Odermatt, the top-ranked giant slalom skier in the world, notched a time of 1:02.93, just ahead of Austria’s Stefan Brennsteiner , who sits in second position.

Italy’s Mathieu Faivre is third, 0.08 seconds behind Odermatt.

In fourth is the defending silver medalist in this event, Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen . He is the only skier to beat Odermatt in an event this season. Odermatt has won four of five World Cup giant slalom races.

River Radamus is the only American in the top 10. He is ninth and 0.86 seconds off the lead.

The second run will take place at 12:45 a.m. ET. The two times will be added together to determine the medalists,

-Eric He

U.S. men’s curling falls to Canada

The U.S. men’s curling team fell behind 5-0 to Canada early and never recovered in a 10-5 loss in nine ends. Chris Plys and John Shuster had consecutive misses in the second end that allowed Canada to take four and jump out to a commanding lead.

Another steal in the fourth end extended Canada’s lead to 7-1.

The defending gold medalists fall to 2-3 in round robin play. They play China next at 7:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

- Eric He

Kaillie Humphries leads midway though monobob's debut

The brand-new women's monobob event got underway with the first two (out of four) heats, and Kaillie Humphries currently holds the lead.

Humphries, a three-time bobsled medalist for Canada who switched to the United States during the current Olympic cycle, had the day's two fastest times through the course and has built a lead of more than a full second over the rest of the field.

Canadian Christine de Bruin (+1.04 seconds) and German Laura Nolte (+1.22) round out the rest of the top three right now. Humphries' U.S. teammate Elana Meyers Taylor, the world No. 1, remains in contention but sits in fourth place despite consistently getting the best start times in the field.

This marks the Olympic debut of women's monobob. The competition will wrap up tomorrow with the final two heats, and medals will be awarded based on athletes' cumulative times from all four heats

— Shawn Smith

Weather delays impact freeski slopestyle, downhill training

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility canceled women’s downhill training and rescheduled freeski slopestyle qualifying on Sunday in Beijing.

Freeski slopestyle was originally scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, but was postponed for the day. Updated event times are expected in the coming hours, according to the International Ski Federation.

The snow also impacted the second training session for the women’s downhill race. Training was expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET, but was canceled due to snowfall. The race is scheduled for Tuesday in China.

-Eric He