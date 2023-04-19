Zuri's Crown: New musical celebrates Black women and the power of self-expression

MILWAUKEE — Zuri’s Crown is a musical adaptation of the fairytale Rapunzel.

The production is executive produced by Black Arts MKE and Bronzeville Arts Ensemble and will hit the Marcus Theater next week.

In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph connects with the director and a couple of cast members about hair being a woman’s crown and glory.

Local actress to lead new musical performance in Milwaukee about self-acceptance

Over the years, women wearing their natural hair have felt an unspoken pressure to conform to other standards of beauty.

The Crown Act is legislation in 19 states that seeks to protect women against employer or school discrimination based on hair style and texture.

Resisting societal conformity, African American women are re-embracing and celebrating the beauty that is textured hair.

The playwright and director invited us to her home to connect with why this is so important.

"We wrote the musical that we always wanted to see. This is an uplifting and joyous Black girl magic fairytale with a little Milwaukee flavor," said Sheri Williams Pannell.

Hair in the African American community has been a main character of sorts for hundreds of years. Its unique curl patterns can be twisted, braided, curled, and straightened. It signifies prominence, power, and at times braided in ways that sent messages.

"We hope it helps people on their self-love journey," says Williams Pannell.

Zuri’s Crown puts that all into perspective, but the overall message is to love and celebrate your beauty in your own way.

