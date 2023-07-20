Wisconsin Conservatory of Music hosts summer camp for students

Watch this story on Thursday on TMJ4 News at 4:00

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music is spending the summer exposing Milwaukee students to an exciting week of music.

"The mission of the conservatory is really to provide assessable music education that is just exceptional to as many people as we can," said John Bragle, Director of Community Programs.

In Thursday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph hangs out with elementary school students who are musicians in the making.

