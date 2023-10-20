Watch Now
The Women's Convention 2023 fills the Baird Center this weekend

Steph Connects with local Women's Fund leaders
Steph Connects with local Women's Fund leaders ahead of the 2023 Women's Convention at the Baird Center this weekend.
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of women are kicking off the 2023 Women’s Convention at the Baird Center.

They’re gathering for strategy sessions, forums, and workshops designed to support gender, racial, and environmental justice, to name a few.

This is said to be three days of community and skill-building.

Steph Connects joined us live with more information. Watch the video at the top of this article.

 

