The Jewish Museum Milwaukee extends its 'DEGENERATE!' exhibit

MILWAUKEE — The Jewish Museum Milwaukee's special exhibit DEGENERATE! Hitler’s War on Modern Art is being extended.

The exhibition gives guests the opportunity to view modern art labeled as ‘degenerate’ by the Nazi Regime and learn how Hitler used art as a tool of propaganda.

DEGNERATE! showcases art from private and public collections, exploring movements, events, and outcomes of being branded ‘degenerate,’ and the role it played in public indoctrination to Nazi ideology.

The thought-provoking, originally curated exhibit displays over 65 pieces of art from world-renowned artists such as Ernst Ludwig Kirchner, Wassily Kandinsky, Marc Chagall, George Grosz, Pablo Picasso, and more.

