The international art installation 'Evanescent' is in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Outdoor Grounds at the Marcus Performing Arts Center has an art installation that may evoke those childhood memories of blowing bubbles.

The inflatable installation is called “Evanescent” and it is on its international tour, making a stop in Milwaukee.

These beautiful sculpture pieces will round out the landscape on the corner of North Water Street in Downtown Milwaukee for four days before moving on.

Watch Steph Brown's full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip