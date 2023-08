MILWAUKEE — Roller skating is experiencing a resurgence. This summer, Red Arrow Park was transformed into a community roller skating rink.

In today's Steph Connects, we go there for the final day of Summer Spinz - and folks there are preparing for a big party.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip