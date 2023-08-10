Steph Connects: Saint Kate's artist-in-residence Jeff Zimpel

MILWAUKEE — Jeff Zimpel is an interdisciplinary artist whose art practice intersects painting and photography using mark-making. He is Saint Kate's artist in residence.

He explores his art form by developing site-specific installations using a multitude of tools, media, and surfaces to grind colorful rocks into dust and paint vibrant markings using different techniques and collaborators.

Zimpel welcomes guests to the hotel's working studio where they can engage with his artistic process and actually create art of their own.

"I'm honored to be named the first Artist-in-Residence at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel," said Zimpel. "I've long admired Saint Kate's mission to provide an arts experience that arouses our imagination while inviting all to explore the creative process."

Learn more about Zimpel on Saint Kate's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip