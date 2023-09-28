Steph Connects: MKE Studio Tour to feature 22 locations for artists throughout Milwaukee County

Local artists are gearing up to open their studios to the public this weekend.

It’s called MKE STUDIO TOUR. Twenty-two studio locations will be open throughout Milwaukee County.

In today’s Steph Connects, Steph takes us to the studio of a local quilt artist.

Rosy Petri, gives us a little taste of her North Side studio and her creative process.

Petri describes her artistry as multi-disciplinary. That quilting journey is where we begin our connection.

Watch the full conversation in the video at the top of this article.

