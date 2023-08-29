Steph Connects: Milwaukee leaders proactively confronting hate

MILWAUKEE — Local leaders are making “community-building” a priority.

In today’s Steph Connects, the conversation is centered around the first-hand perspectives on the growing issue of hate and division within our community.

The connection includes Mark Shapiro, President and CEO of the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, Derek Mosley, Director of Marquette University Law School Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education, and Wes Shaver, President and CEO of Milwaukee Pride Inc.

The leaders get candid with firsthand experiences of their own while illustrating the responsibilities they have to bring targeted communities together.

They all say we have to have hard conversations and not be afraid to say the wrong thing when working to build a strong coalition.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip