Steph Connects: Local CEO retires, transitions to highly-sought artist

Retiring with a purpose can be challenging but one local former CEO has successfully reinvented herself.

Julia Taylor worked 16 years heading up the YWCA and then 19 years as president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Committee.

She's now a highly sought after artist and sat down with Steph to share her journey navigating new paths.

"I think there is a period of about a year that you go through, that is an adjustment period. This is the time where you really begin to figure out what you want to do," says Taylor.

Taylor started her watercolor artistry well before she retired. She says if you have a hobby or a passion for something, get started while you're still working so the transition isn't so overwhelming.

[Watch their full interview in the video at the top of this article]

