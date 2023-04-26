Steph Connects: Grace Commons retirement home hosts Senior Prom

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Its Springtime and that means getting ready for the prom.

With a Night in Paris theme and the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, people at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls got all dressed up and ready to party.

"This is really important to Grace Commons because we're all about enjoying life whatever we can do to have fun," said Melissa Asmondy, Community Relations Manager.

Our Steph Brown was invited to the Senior Prom with her friends over at Grace Commons’, retirement and assisted living home, in Menomonee Falls for today's edition of Steph Connects.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip