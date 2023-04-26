Watch Now
Steph Connects: Grace Commons retirement home hosts Senior Prom

Steph Connects with seniors going to prom the second time around
Senior prom is coming up at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:50:00-04

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Its Springtime and that means getting ready for the prom.

With a Night in Paris theme and the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, people at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls got all dressed up and ready to party.

"This is really important to Grace Commons because we're all about enjoying life whatever we can do to have fun," said Melissa Asmondy, Community Relations Manager.

Our Steph Brown was invited to the Senior Prom with her friends over at Grace Commons’, retirement and assisted living home, in Menomonee Falls for today's edition of Steph Connects.

