Steph Connects: Donald Driver part of STEM education & Mentorship match

A partnership with the WisCamp STEM- Inspire Program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, The Colloborative Connection, is a unique mentorship experience for local youth, mirroring a typical young professionals networking session.

It's a perfect example of using a platform and knowledge to help others.

Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver is now a successful entrepreneur and has made mentorship and integrals part of his life's work.

Goodwill Industries, UWM’s Inspire Program, and Milwaukee Film’s Cultures and Communities Festival teamed up to bring industry professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math together with high school students from Carmen High School.

They invited Steph Connects to hang out with them Thursday morning to get a taste of the inspired-filled room.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip