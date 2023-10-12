Watch Now
Steph Connects: Donald Driver part of STEM education & Mentorship match

Steph Connects with Donald Driver and Students from Carmen High School
A partnership with the WisCamp STEM- Inspire Program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, The Colloborative Connection, is a unique mentorship experience for local youth.
Steph with Donald Driver at STEM Education Event
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 17:47:43-04

It's a perfect example of using a platform and knowledge to help others.

Former Green Bay Packer Donald Driver is now a successful entrepreneur and has made mentorship and integrals part of his life's work.

Goodwill Industries, UWM’s Inspire Program, and Milwaukee Film’s Cultures and Communities Festival teamed up to bring industry professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math together with high school students from Carmen High School.

They invited Steph Connects to hang out with them Thursday morning to get a taste of the inspired-filled room.

