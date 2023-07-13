Steph Connects: Cherry Street Community Garden Art Walk

In Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood, there is a little treasure called Cherry Street Community Garden.

It’s gotten a makeover of sorts.

The garden has been enhanced with artwork from MIAD students and sculptural benches created by UWM architecture students.

A new mural will be unveiled this Saturday and Steph was invited over to take in all the beauty.

