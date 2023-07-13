Watch Now
Steph Connects: Cherry Street Community Garden Art Walk

Steph Connects with a Bountiful Resource
On Thursday's episode of Steph Connects, Steph visits Cherry St. for their community garden. Students from MYAD and Sculptural Benches have been painting artwork at the Cherry St. community garden, for an art walk. Reporter Stephanie Brown is there with Rick Roszowski who is the president of BloomMKE. On Saturday, the art mural with be unveiled and the student's art work will be highlighted.
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 19:04:43-04

In Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood, there is a little treasure called Cherry Street Community Garden.

It’s gotten a makeover of sorts.

The garden has been enhanced with artwork from MIAD students and sculptural benches created by UWM architecture students.

A new mural will be unveiled this Saturday and Steph was invited over to take in all the beauty.

