Steph Connects: Behind the scenes of the Milwaukee Film Festival

Steph Connects with MKE Film Director of Technology
Posted at 4:09 PM, May 04, 2023
The 15th annual Milwaukee Film Festival wraps up two weeks of nearly 300 films, shorts, and documentaries.

Filmmakers have touted this festival as a high-quality experience in a city with a deep appreciation for cinema.

In Thursday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph was exclusively invited into the projection and tech room to see what it takes to make this festival so successful.

If you happen to be a Star Wars fan – May the fourth be with you. The festival's final film Thursday at the Oriental Theater is A Disturbance in the FORCE: How the Star Wars Holiday Special Happened.

