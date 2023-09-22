Steph Connects: Arts education experience 'Above the Clouds' invests in Milwaukee youth

For more than 20 years, a creative arts education center has been investing in the lives of children living in the inner city of Milwaukee.

Above the Clouds provides free dance, music, and creative arts classes to anyone who's interested.

Our own Steph Brown headed over to learn about this program that has had an impact on Milwaukee youth for decades.

Above the Clouds president and former professional dancer, Linda Wade, first had the idea to start an arts education center after a traveling dance troupe took her to a women’s prison in Texas.

Wade says a woman on death row told her if she had dance classes and exposure to the arts when she was a child, she might not have ended up in prison.

The impact of that conversation stayed with Wade, she was determined to have an affordable place where kids could come to learn and express themselves.

Above the Clouds Arts Center is in the heart of Milwaukee's inner city.

The program is so well done, that students from other communities enroll.

There is a waiting list, but Wade says they don't like turning anyone away.

