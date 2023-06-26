Steph Connects: A conversation about loneliness and isolation for seniors

Loneliness and social isolation in older adults are becoming a serious public health crisis, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In Monday's Steph Connects, Steph sits down with a senior who’s been living with loneliness for more than 20 years, as well as the owner of her senior living facility.

More than one-third of adults aged forty-five and older feel lonely.

Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered socially isolated, according to the CDC.

Steph connected with Doris Stacey who is 93 years young and the owner of Right at Home, Lisa McComb, where Doris lives.

Doris lost her husband 29 years ago and has felt deep loneliness ever since.She wanted to share her story to help others.

Right at Home is a senior living facility and will refer people who aren’t residents to resources designed to help seniors and their families find ways to overcome loneliness and social isolation.

This is a growing issue among adults, so we’ll continue the conversation.

