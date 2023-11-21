Steph Connects: 2nd annual Blackity Black Holiday Market

The holiday shopping rush is on.

While some are hitting big box stores, others are preparing to get those “one-of-a-kind” gifts from local vendors right here in Milwaukee.

Small Business Saturday, November 25 and Turner Hall Ballroom will host "Blackity Black Holiday Market" to help drive holiday shoppers to local businesses.

Its hosted in conjunction with The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, Historic King Drive BID and We Got Soul MKE.

