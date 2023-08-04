Rainbow Day Camp for Milwaukee County children of all backgrounds

More than 400 children from historically underserved neighborhoods of Milwaukee County will have the opportunity to experience all the joys of summer camp through an expanded Road to Rainbow camp program for the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

Rainbow Day Camp has partnered with nine community outreach organizations to give all children regardless of economic situation, the opportunity to make friendships, build character and make memories that will last a lifetime. This is at no cost to the camper.

In this edition of Steph Connects, Steph hangs out with day campers and counselors.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip