POP-UP Cinema: 'Dos Tipos De Cuidado' screening at United Community Center

There will be a screening of the film "Dos Tipos De Cuidado" from 1953 at The United Community Center on Milwaukee's south side.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Oct 11, 2023
A truly special community event, Pop-Up Cinemas!

In collaboration with Latino Arts, an old classic: DOS TIPOS DE CUIDADO (1953) will be screened at The United Community Center on Milwaukee's south side.

The film stars Pedro Infante, one of the stars of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

The story entertains audiences while following two men who are best friends, troublemakers, and womanizers, as they navigate romances with each other's family members.

The film is considered one of the best examples of comedia ranchera, the hugely popular genre of Mexican cinema’s Golden Age.

There’ll be Latine food and vendors.

