Steph Connects: Opening night of the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

MILWAUKEE — The Muslim Film Festival is celebrating its 8th year.

The lineup of films is thought-provoking and entertaining. This year they’ve added a few personal touches that will make this four-day experience more memorable.

The films selected seek to promote understanding, empathy, and depict various experiences.

Steph Brown

This year, the Festival collaborated with PBS Wisconsin called The Wisconsin Muslim Project. This is an immersive photo gallery with a deep look inside the contemporary lives of 15 Muslim Wisconsinites.

"The amazing thing about the Wisconsin Muslim project, whether it was somebody who let themselves be photographed through our photo gallery or shared their story on film, there’s a vulnerability that comes with sharing your story, and connecting with one another is so incredibly important," said Dulce Vlisides, Associate Director of Community Engagement and Impact, PBS Wisconsin.

There are four nights of films and great food planned.

For a full lineup of films and festivities visit mkefilm.org/mmff.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip