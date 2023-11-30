Watch Now
NewsCommunity Voices

Actions

Milwaukee's Jewish Museum uses fabric, fibers to showcase issues women face

Steph Connects with two of the exhibit's local artists
Steph Brown reports.
Steph Connects at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 16:23:54-05

MILWAUKEE — A popular exhibit at Milwaukee’s Jewish Museum of Milwaukee uses fabrics and fibers to illustrate issues surrounding women.

Women Pulling at the threads of Social Discourse is sparking discussions around the intersection of femininity, race, history, and socio-politics.

Some images send very blunt messages and others that challenge social narratives.

This exhibit counters any notion of textile art being seen as crafting or soft.

Two local artists and the museum curator sat down with Steph Connects to talk about the exhibit and why this art is challenging people to think broader.

The exhibit runs through the end of December.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device