Milwaukee's Jewish Museum uses fabric, fibers to showcase issues women face

MILWAUKEE — A popular exhibit at Milwaukee’s Jewish Museum of Milwaukee uses fabrics and fibers to illustrate issues surrounding women.

Women Pulling at the threads of Social Discourse is sparking discussions around the intersection of femininity, race, history, and socio-politics.

Some images send very blunt messages and others that challenge social narratives.

This exhibit counters any notion of textile art being seen as crafting or soft.

Two local artists and the museum curator sat down with Steph Connects to talk about the exhibit and why this art is challenging people to think broader.

The exhibit runs through the end of December.

