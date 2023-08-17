Milwaukee jazz band 'We Six' back together again after years of hiatus

MILWAUKEE — We Six jazz band has been performing together for more than 25 years.

The ensemble is hitting the stage during Jazz in Park, a free music summer series, taking place at Milwaukee's Cathedral Square.

The pandemic prevented the musicians from properly getting together to play for the public.

We Six is back together again, playing new music and classic tunes their fans have come to expect.

