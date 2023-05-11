Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy students ready for STEM Science Fair

MILWAUKEE — A group of young and emerging scientists is preparing for their annual STEM Science Fair on Friday, May 12.

They’re eighth graders attending Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy or MESA.

The students invited Steph to their classroom to show off their projects and also to connect on the importance of science. She connected with Mrs. Annette Davis’ 8th grade science class.

This group of students created a learning community where they’re individually driven. They have also built a bond with their classmates that allows them to lean on each other when they need help and celebrate each other when they are winning.

Their amazing research will be on display during the MESA STEM FAIR this Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

