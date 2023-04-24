MIAD 2023 Senior Exhibition embraces challenges

MILWAUKEE — The work of emerging creative professionals is on display at MIAD for its annual Senior Exhibition.

Capstone projects include innovative solutions to traditional everyday practices.

Steph Connects with a couple of students.

Read more about the events on their website here or read a summary from their website below:

Some of this year’s projects include:



A smart garment that regulates fluctuating body temperatures for skiing in a new way yet is informed by Inuit, Tibetan and Mongolian clothing.

A board game inspired by a family’s health challenge that helps those with low vision adapt to their impairment in an engaging, fun play experience for both the vision impaired and the sighted.

An app that offers a dynamic social experience for film and TV enthusiasts, including freeform discourse, user-generated content, personalized recommendations and a gamified point system.

A sculptural installation that uses collective artificial intelligence to study and reclaim a family’s fragmented dynamics and history following death and grief.

A website dedicated to providing people sustainable, nature-based alternatives to their conventional grass lawn based on a free, regional lawn analysis.

A daily activity book to facilitate an effective mindset for learning through imaginative and narrative play.

A stylized version of Loteria (Mexican bingo) to engage Gen Z Mexican/Americans in playing a beloved traditional game with a modern twist.

(Mexican bingo) to engage Gen Z Mexican/Americans in playing a beloved traditional game with a modern twist. A sculptural installation exploring themes of longing, admiration and familial love by an artist and former combat medic whose role as a mother most informs her work.

A sustainable redesign proposal for the Australian sector of the Kansas City Zoo focused on increasing child education and engagement with conservation.

An exploration of landscape through animation, prints and poetry that draws from Native North American cosmologies and European-American settler attitudes.

A pop-up dollhouse for on-the-go play that combines a toy and a book, allowing children to have fun while simultaneously representing the architecture of Puerto Rican homes.

A “conceptual” redesign of a mid-century home in Fox Point (WI) for a future empty-nester family.

A sculptural tabernacle and arc installation that provides a safe space for queer people to learn about and explore a more spiritually balanced life.

An illustrated celebration of Milwaukee and transit design history, especially mid-century America, through posters, bus wrap, payment cards and swag.

A sculptural installation that uses artificial intelligence to investigate magic, beginnings and transformation, blurring the line between technology and magic and ancient and futuristic.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip