Meet Joseph Ellwanger, the grassroots Milwaukee activist who marched with Dr. King

MILWAUKEE — He's the former pastor of Cross Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and he is well-known for his human rights work. Joe Ellwanger is a grassroots activist who has earned a host of awards for his grassroots efforts on behalf of civil rights, prison ministry, and criminal justice reform.

The local minister worked alongside Doctor Martin Luther King during the height of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

At 90 years old, Ellwanger still lives in the heart of Milwaukee committed to lifting others.

He shares, "I am determined to be involved. That's why at the age of 90 I'm not going to back off."

Ellwanger has spent his life fighting for what is right.

"This is really a crucial time. A crisis time for our country," he says.

Ellwanger took part in the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march for voting rights in Selma, Alabama,

He explains, "We just did it because we believed in what we were doing. We hoped it would make a difference, but we didn't know."

During the height of the Civil Rights Movement, Ellwanger was the only white pastor invited to a meeting of ministers led by Dr. King.

Historic photos show Pastor Ellwanger with Dr. King.

He says he gave no thought to photographs when marching during those times. A photographer sent him the pictures.

Ellwanger admits, "When you're marching you don't take pictures of yourself. I did not say to a photographer be sure to get me with Dr. King."

Ellwanger also spoke at the funeral for one of the four girls killed in the 1963 Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama where Dr. King gave the keynote speech.

"I think my biggest lesson was he made it very clear to me and the church that justice work is not just political work. It's primarily moral, it's primarily spiritual, even theological."

Ellwanger believes people of faith are the key to ensuring civil rights.

"Dr. King made it very clear when bringing about justice that this really is the word of people of faith," he said. "In the Christian church, we talk about the gospel, the good news of God's love, and people doing justice for my neighbor is showing the love of God."

Ellwanger worries about attempts to ban books and erase history.

"This is really a crucial time, a crisis time in our country," he said. "The attempts to take out of our curriculum of high school and even college the true stories of 250 years of slavery and 100 years of dehumanizing work of Jim Crow, enforced by the KKK and the lynching tree, is teaching a half-truth, not the whole truth. "

And keeping important history alive is why Pastor Ellwanger helped form the MLK Scholarship Fund 47 years ago. The fund has doled out a half million dollars worth of stipends.

"We really see this as a way of lifting up Dr. King."

The longtime minister works tirelessly on behalf of the poor, minorities, and those in prison. He gives hope and support to some of the most vulnerable.

He hopes his grandchildren remember him this way.

"My grandfather not only walked with Dr. King, but he lived his life in the spirit of Dr. King in working for justice."

Ellwanger still teaches bible school and occasionally preaches. His advice for those wanting to stay productive later in life.

"One of the secrets is to continue to stay engaged and active. Pulling back and watching TV is not the recipe for keeping your mind alert," he laughs.

