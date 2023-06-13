Watch Now
Martin Luther King Jr. School gives students 'African American Immersion' experience everyday

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School on Milwaukee's near north side has created an African American Immersion program that intertwines historical references with current academic lessons.
A local school focusing on the history and culture of the African American experience.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School on Milwaukee's near north side has created an African American Immersion program that intertwines historical references with current academic lessons.

Principal Anesia Hayes says the student experience is centered around the hope in Dr. King's dream.

