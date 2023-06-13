Martin Luther King Jr. School gives students 'African American Immersion' experience everyday

A local school focusing on the history and culture of the African American experience.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School on Milwaukee's near north side has created an African American Immersion program that intertwines historical references with current academic lessons.

Principal Anesia Hayes says the student experience is centered around the hope in Dr. King's dream.

Watch Steph Connect with Hayes in the video at the top of this article.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip